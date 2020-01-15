Carilion to hold wilderness first aid training course

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is holding a training course aimed at saving lives.

Wilderness first aid training, hosted by Carilion wilderness medical experts, teaches you how to treat things like hypothermia, lightning strike victims, basic trauma and splinting, foot care and how to control bleeding.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or a beginner, you’ll learn how to prepare and improvise if something goes wrong.

“Hopefully, it’s something that nobody needs, but when you do need it, it can sort of be the difference between an inconvenient trip or an inconvenient, you know, time, and actually potentially life-threatening,” said Christopher Waasdorp, a Carilion wilderness medicine fellow.

The free course is family-friendly and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at Big Lick Brewing Company in Roanoke.