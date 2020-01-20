Hundreds attend annual breakfast held to honor Dr. King

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday, the Roanoke Valley chapter of the North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association held its 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast at the Hotel Roanoke.

Organizers said the event remembers King and celebrates all his accomplishments.

“We see it as a service to the community. It’s a day to commemorate the man and his message and to remind people that his dream didn’t die. We need to keep it alive,” said one of the event’s attendees.

About 400 people attended the breakfast.