Man sentenced for his role in a Franklin County murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man convicted of being an accessory to the murder of a Franklin County man will spend the next 14 years in prison.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced John Hodges to 100 years, suspending 86 of them, for his role in the 2017 murder of Allyn Riddle.

He will be on probation for 10 years once he is released from prison, according to Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney A.J. Dudley.

Hodges will also have to be on good behavior for the rest of his life.

Aaron Dean (Courtesy of Western Virginia Regional Jail)

In 2018, Aaron Dean was sentenced to three life terms for his role in Riddle’s murder.