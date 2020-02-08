Floodwaters begin to recede in Danville after Dan River crests at third highest level since 1996

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville remains under a river flood warning Saturday evening, after the Dan River crested earlier in the day at 27.19 feet.

The water level is the highest crest since Tropical Storm Michael in Oct. 2018 and the third highest crest since 1996.

“First, we want to say thank you to all citizens for their patience over the last couple of days. This is turning into a long flood event, and we have had major thoroughfares closed due to flooding," Mayor Alonzo Jones said. "We see floodwaters beginning to recede. That’s good news, and today we have reopened one major thoroughfare. We have crews on duty this weekend, and we will reopen the other thoroughfares when it is safe to do so. Again, thank you for your patience.”

A city spokesperson said at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the Dan River level was at 26.64 feet, which is in the moderate flood stage. The moderate flood stage begins at 26 feet.

The river is currently projected to drop below the moderate flood stage Saturday evening, but remain in the minor flood stage overnight.

The following closures remain in effect as of 5 p.m. Saturday:

• Memorial Drive from the Robertson Bridge to Primrose Place has been reopened, with one lane of travel in both directions. Park Avenue remains closed at the Water Treatment Plant due to flooding.

• River Street remains closed. Traffic is being detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

• Trade Street remains closed.

• Goodyear Boulevard is closed at two locations – Pumpkin Creek (near Jenny Lane) and Beauford Street.

• Water Street is closed.

• Much of the Riverwalk Trail is closed.