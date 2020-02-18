‘God’s Pit Crew stands ready’: Danville nonprofit prepared to help people impacted by Mississippi flooding
Parts of Mississippi dealing with catastrophic flooding
DANVILLE, Va. – Help from our area could soon be headed to flood victims in Mississippi.
A news release Tuesday said the CEO of God’s Pit Crew in Danville has been in contact with officials in the affected areas to let them know what products the organization has.
Days of heavy rain has left much of Jackson and surrounding areas under water.
Click here to find out how you can help God’s Pit Crew.
