Crews fighting wildfire in Boones Mill

BOONES MILL, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Boones Mill working to contain the blaze.

The first call came in after 12:15 Sunday afternoon for a woods fire off Dillion’s Mill Road.

Crews could only get to the first on foot and ATVs.

Multiple crews from other localities and the Virginia Department of Forestry were called in.

It took about two and half hours to get the fire under control.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.