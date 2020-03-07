SCAM ALERT: Roanoke City Police Department warns about fake text messages

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department said they’ve been made aware of a scam happening in Roanoke.

The scam involves an individual posing as a member of the Roanoke City Police Department. This individual texts the potential victim, advising them that they have a warrant out for their arrest. Police say this scammer also may have some of your personal information. The text encourages the intended target to call a specific number to take care of the warrant.

The Roanoke City Police Department reminds people that they will not text anyone about warrants.

If you receive this text message, police say to call them at (540)-853-2212 or stop by the station and speak with an officer.