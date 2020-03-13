Local restaurants taking steps to stop the spread of coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid concerns over the coronavirus, some local restaurants are wondering if people may shy away from going out to eat and they’re taking extra steps to keep everything clean.

10 News checked in with restaurants all across the region, including some in Roanoke, the New River Valley, Lynchburg and in Southside.

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery in Roanoke showed 10 News how its workers are adding to their cleaning regimen to do their part to prevent the virus from spreading.

Workers cleaning in Evie’s Bistro and Bakery in Roanoke (WSLS)

Employees are cleaning every table after each customer leaves, having employees wash their hands more and once an hour, they’re making sure all surfaces are washed again, the bathrooms are cleaned and all workers wash their hands.

Employees are not coming in if they have any symptoms.

The restaurant, and many others, are following the CDC guidelines.

“It’s a lot of work, just wiping everything with Lysol, wearing gloves, having a consciousness of germs and how they spread and just making sure that people feel safe when they’re out,” owner Evie Edman said.

She said business has been a little slow since Monday.

“I think people are fearful and getting mixed messages, so it’s been down a little bit. I just want to weather the storm and do whatever I can to make people feel comfortable,” Edman said.

Many other restaurants are taking similar steps.

Others are also keeping condiments off the table unless customers ask for them, asking customers to look at the menu online and not letting workers use cell phones while in the restaurant.