Focusing on meal delivery by bus, Giles Public Schools discontinue feeding sites

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools is changing it’s feeding program while students are at home, discontinuing it’s drive-thru feeding sites.

Food Service supervisor Christy Lawson said GCPS fed 1,044 children Wednesday, distributing 6,264 meals.

The combined numbers are total meals served from its three drive-thru feeding sites at Giles High School, Narrows High School and Eastern Elementary Middle School along with its limited bus deliveries.

The county will now no longer be offering it’s drive-thru sites and instead will focus on delivering meals on limited bus routes. Those happen on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The change goes into effect Monday, March 23.

Lawson said if you need to be added to that route to contact her via email, clawson@gilesk12.net.

“Please know that we are trying our best during this time to feed as many children as we can; however, we have limited resources, so please be patient. We are doing the best we can,” Lawson said in a Facebook post.