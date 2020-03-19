Virginia Tech to hold virtual graduation in May, celebration at Lane Stadium in September

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech officials say the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused them to cancel the planned commencement activities and opt for a virtual ceremony.

Graduates are also invited to have a celebration at Lane Stadium on Sept. 26 where they will “run through the tunnel together and have an “Enter Sandman” graduation moment like no other.”

In a letter to graduates, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said that even if the virus has abated by May, the campus won’t be ready to host the tens of thousands that a commencement ceremony typically draws.

“I greatly appreciate your understanding that we can’t put you, your parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, and the community at risk,” Sands said.

As 10 News has reported, Virginia Tech is giving a $1,000 refund to students who choose not to return to on-campus housing now that the remainder of the semester will be taught online. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech official told 10 News that less than 1,000 students took the offer.