Kroger to dedicate special hours for senior and at-risk customers

ROANOKE, Va. – Kroger is taking steps to make sure its senior and at-risk shoppers have a safe time to access stores before others can shop.

Starting Tuesday, all Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores will have an hour exclusively for senior and at-risk shopping from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We ask all of our customers to respect this window of time that has been reserved for some of the more vulnerable groups," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic in a release.

This applies to shoppers 60 and older.

Kroger officials say they are also taking other steps to keep stores clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, including not accepting returns, cleaning commonly-used areas several times an hour and continuously cleaning shopping cart and basket handles.