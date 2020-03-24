Hearts at home, finding a way to show people we’re still together
Chalk, construction paper and more unique displays are cheering people up
ROANOKE, Va. – You maybe seeing hearts in people’s windows. There’s a movement to put up paper hearts at home so people walking can see them and it can turn into a scavenger hunt for families.
The idea is spreading across the country and Roanoke Valley families are now joining in.
They hope it gives people another sense of purpose for daily walks and shows that we are still together. This is something everyone can do that still practices the CDC recommendation of social distancing.
Construction paper hearts.
And hearts drawn in chalk on the wall.
This one is a rainbow heart.
