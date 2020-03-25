Sheetz increasing frontline employees pay $3 an hour as the coronavirus spreads

ROANOKE, Va. – Sheetz announced it will pay its store employees more as the coronavirus crisis.

According to the restaurant and convenience chain, around 17,000 workers in the Mid-Atlantic region will receive a temporary pay raise of $3 per hour from March 13 to April 23.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

The company is also hiring 1,300 people. You can apply here.

Sheetz made several changes to help stop the spread of the coronavirus including, suspending self-serve food and drinks.

It’s also implemented enhanced cleaning for gas pumps, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.