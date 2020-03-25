Third coronavirus patient at a Henrico County nursing home has died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A third person living in Henrico County has died after contracting the coronavirus.

This death marks the 13th across the commonwealth.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced Wednesday that a total of three residents who had the virus have died. Two of those deaths were announced on Tuesday.

In total, 14 Canterbury residents have tested positive for the virus.

Two are hospitalized, while the nine others are being treated at Canterbury in an isolated unit with a dedicated nursing staff.

Also, four Canterbury workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.