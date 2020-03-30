Liberty University responds to The New York Times’ article on quarantined students

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is responding to an article published by The New York Times, saying the story is false.

The article states that some students who returned to campus last week are now experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.

In a statement, the university says the article misrepresents what was told to the reporter.

The university says there have been no cases on any on-campus student testing positive for coronavirus. Four were told to self-isolate even though they had no symptoms.