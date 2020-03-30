Man wanted in connection with Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Police are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Danville.

Lamark Davis, 30, of Danville, is wanted for several gun violations, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of N. Main Street at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find damage to a car and business from gunfire, according to Danville police.

Police said was no one was hurt.

Investigators believe Davis was the shooter, according to police.

Davis is wanted and facing charges for:

Shooting from a vehicle

Discharging a firearm at a building

Discharging firearm in a public place

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or enter a tip here.