Homestead Creamery recalls unsalted butter due to health concerns

Homestead Creamery out of Wirtz is recalling its unsalted butter due to potential Listeria contamination.

The company says the recalled butter was distributed to recall partners as well as the company’s home delivery and retail store.

The affected butter comes in a half-pound package marked with an expiration date of April 30.

So far, the company sells no illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Homestead Creamery found the possible contamination after routine testing, and the production of the product has stopped while the Virginia Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates the issue.

Consumers who bought the affected product are asked to return them for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call the company at 540-721-2045.