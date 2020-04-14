Lynchburg police searching for convenience store armed robbery suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery on Old Forest Road.

Authorities are searching for a man about 6 feet, 4 inches tall who they said entered Kwik Stop with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was wearing a camouflaged bandanna covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black track pants.

Stay with 10 News for more information on this breaking news story.