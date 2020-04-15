Electrical short sparks house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Red Cross is assisting a Danville family after a Wednesday afternoon house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home on Bradley Road at 3:45 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the house.

By the time crews arrived, everyone inside had already gotten out safely.

The kitchen sustained moderate damage while the rest of the house sustained minor heat and smoke damage according to a news release from the fire department.

An electrical outlet shorted out and caught a baseboard on fire. The fire spread to cabinets near the stove and “out into the kitchen” the news release said.