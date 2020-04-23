Buena Vista police searching for two missing women

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is asking for help finding two missing women who may now be somewhere in Franklin County.

Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, were last seen on April 18 in Buena Vista, shortly before midnight.

Police believe the two left Buena Vista to to go the Smith Mountain Lake area in Franklin County in Williams’ dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer bearing VA Tag VKG-4414.

Investigators believe the two took Interstate 81 to Interstate 581 and then used Route 116 to get to Franklin County.

The last known contact with either Williams or Clark was on Sunday at 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171, the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.