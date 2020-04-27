Lynchburg gun range can reopen as court grants temporary injunction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg gun range can open immediately, despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order closing ranges across the commonwealth.

That’s according to a temporary injunction granted in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts granted the order on Monday after reviewing the lawsuit on Friday.

The order does require that SafeSide Lynchburg practices social distancing and sanitizing guidance.

Executive Order 53, explicitly listed indoor shooting ranges among “recreational and entertainment businesses" that would have to remain closed. Originally Order 53 was was originally set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 23; however, the governor later extended those closures to May 8.

10 News is working to learn what this means for ranges across the commonwealth.