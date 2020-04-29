Cave Spring High School construction on hold after three workers test positive for coronavirus

CAVE SPRING, Va. – The construction inside Cave Spring High School is at a standstill for the next two weeks after three interior construction workers on the project tested positive for coronavirus.

The contractor for the project, AVIS Construction, has stopped all interior construction for 14 days -- but exterior work like roofing, roof blocking, and site grading will continue, according to Chuck Lionberger, community relations coordinator for Roanoke County Public Schools.

Crews working on exterior jobs will be taking additional safety precautions including wearing masks and gloves, according to a release from the school district, according to a release from the school district.

According to Troy Smith, president of AVIS construction, none of the exterior workers were exposed to the interior workers, so the company feels safe to let them continue work on the outside of the school.