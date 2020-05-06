25 COVID-19 cases connected to Cave Spring High School construction work

ROANOKE, Va. – More than two dozen coronavirus cases are connected to construction work at a local high school, according to Roanoke County Public Schools officials.

The president of Avis Construction, Troy Smith, spoke to the Roanoke County school board on Tuesday and reported as many as 25 cases of COVID-19 that are related to construction work at Cave Spring High School.

Smith told school board members that not all 25 cases are construction workers, but rather, some are family members of workers.

School officials told 10 News that most cases are in workers from different out-of-state subcontractors.

All work was halted at the Cave Spring High School construction site on Monday, per recommendation from the health department.

Smith told school officials he hopes construction work can resume on May 11, but the health department is giving “conflicting recommendations,” according to Roanoke County school officials.

While it’s not clear when work will resume, school officials told 10 News they do not think there will be any problem with completing the work in time for the start of the school year.