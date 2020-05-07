Amtrak to start requiring face coverings on trains, in stations

ROANOKE, Va. – Train travelers, get your masks ready.

Starting May 11, Amtrak is requiring face coverings in stations, as well as on trains and thruway buses.

“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said in a news release. “Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”

This new policy will require customers wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth, although they can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.

Small children who are not able to maintain a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.

This is among the other steps that Amtrak has taken to protect traveler.

Amtrak continues to take extra steps to sanitize stations and trains. Additional measures include temporarily reduced coach and business-class sales to 50% capacity and temporarily accepting only cashless payments in stations and on trains.