No one hurt after house fire in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Crews responded to a fire on Route 11 in Troutville on Thursday evening.

There was a small fire in a rear room of a house near Pine Bluff Road, according to Botetourt County fire chief Jason Ferguson.

Ferguson said no one was hurt. Authorities said family members were able to get out of the house safely thanks to a working smoke detector.

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department said that as of 5:10 p.m., the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.