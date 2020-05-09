Steps toward safety: Bedford police start neighborhood wellness checks

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department spent time Friday morning going out into the communities they serve.

Chief Todd Foreman and other officers walked around several neighborhoods to check on how people are adjusting to life in the time of COVID-19.

Foreman said he didn’t knock on any doors, but just walked around and waited for neighbors to come up and share their thoughts and concerns. He said the walk is about building trust and making sure his citizens are safe.

“Police are the public, and the public are the police," Foreman said. "We can’t do our job without the public, and the public needs us to help them. It’s a partnership, and right now, I think the public is in need of our partnership.”

Foreman said he plans to organize these walks in every Bedford neighborhood in the next few months.