Lynchburg authorities search for machete-wielding suspect after armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a convenience store with a machete Tuesday night.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the Marathon Quick-E at 2209 Wards Road for a reported armed robbery around 11:52 p.m.

A man, armed with a machete, entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, according to police. He reportedly ran towards Sheffield Drive.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man between 5′8″ and 5′10″ and say he was wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blank pants at the time of the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.