Roanoke rescue crew cuts through concrete wall to rescue construction worker

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke rescue crew saved a construction worker on Tuesday morning.

At 9:35am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 4200 Block of Lake Dr SW for a medical call.

When units arrived, they found that a construction worker, who was working on the home had fallen into a void area under the house after experiencing a medical episode, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

There was no exit where the man fell and he wasn’t easily accessible from the floor that he fell through.

To get him out, the department’s Technical Rescue Team had to cut through an exterior wall.

Once rescued, the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.