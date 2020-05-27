Roanoke re-opening its municipal building June 8, some employees returning June 15

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is slowly reopening amid the coronavirus crisis, and that includes city government.

City leaders announced in a Zoom press conference Wednesday that the Noel Taylor Municipal Building will open again to the public on June 8.

The municipal building will feature services from the commissioner of revenue and the city treasurer when it re-opens; however, Department of Motor Vehicles services will not resume until July 1.

Additionally, City Administrator Bob Cowell said some city employees will start working from the municipal building again starting June 15.

“It will be a benefit to have folks together in our building doing work, even though it will be some time before everyone is together,” Cowell said. “Regaining some of that efficiency and workplace environment has factored into this, and we’ll do this as long as it is safe to do so moving forward.”

Additionally, city leaders announced Roanoke’s public libraries will start offering curbside service July 8. Visitors will be able to reserve books before they arrive at their library of choice, and drop off whichever books they wish to return.

Cowell said the timeline for reopening library buildings depends on Gov. Ralph Northam’s future mandates. He said even when they do re-open, they will take socially distant precautions inside.