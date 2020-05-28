Here’s a first look at the proposed bus station in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Citizens are getting a closer look at the proposed bus station in Roanoke.

City leaders released conceptual renderings on Thursday.

Spectrum Design is providing architectural and engineering services, as well as conceptual design elements for the project.

City leaders said they’re hoping to release more detailed design elements in June.

Leaders said Valley Metro’s current transfer center at Campbell Court is outdated and “nearing the end of its useful life.”

The new station will be located at 301 Salem Avenue in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The old Campbell Court site could become a mixed-use building with retail, office and residential space. A property located at 1 Jefferson Street is proposed to become a passenger rail station for Amtrak.

This project is part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, which has $9.8 million in funding. Valley Metro received a $600,000 grant and will seek additional grant funding to reduce the amount of local funding needed to complete the project.

Community members are invited to provide comments on the illustrations by sending an email to communityengagement@roanokeva.gov with the subject line: ROANOKE TRANSIT TRANSFER STATION.