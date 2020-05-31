State trooper hit by firework during Roanoke protest has minor injuries
Police haven’t found person who’s responsible
ROANOKE, Va. – A Virginia State Trooper has minor injuries after being hit by an illegal firework during protests in Roanoke Saturday night that lasted until early Sunday morning.
The trooper is doing OK and recovering from minor injuries, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.
Police said it was an illegal firework and they have not located the person who threw it.
