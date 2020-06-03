Here’s what will remain closed during Phase Two in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Starting this Friday, Virginians will be able to go to the gym and even the farmer’s market — but what will remain closed?
The governor’s office released a 41-page document outlining Phase Two guidelines. To read more on guidelines released by the governor’s office and what will be open, click here.
Here are some of the services that will stay closed as we enter Phase Two this Friday:
Restaurants
- Bar seats and congregating areas of restaurants must be closed except for through-traffic
- Game areas, dance floors and playgrounds
Brick and mortar stores
- Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces, like dressing rooms
Fitness and swimming facilities
- Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools and interactive play features
Campgrounds and overnight summer camps
- Overnight summer camps will stay closed during Phase 2
Entertainment and public amusement
- Indoor locations of all theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, sports venues (except for recreational sports at these facilities) and other indoor entertainment
- Historic horse racing facilities, bowling alleys, skating rinks (except for recreational sports at such facilities), arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, carnivals, arts and craft facilities, escape rooms, trampoline parks, and all other places of indoor public amusement must remain closed to the public in Phase 2
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.