Here’s what will remain closed during Phase Two in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting this Friday, Virginians will be able to go to the gym and even the farmer’s market — but what will remain closed?

The governor’s office released a 41-page document outlining Phase Two guidelines. To read more on guidelines released by the governor’s office and what will be open, click here.

Here are some of the services that will stay closed as we enter Phase Two this Friday:

Restaurants

Bar seats and congregating areas of restaurants must be closed except for through-traffic

Game areas, dance floors and playgrounds

Brick and mortar stores

Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces, like dressing rooms

Fitness and swimming facilities

Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools and interactive play features

Campgrounds and overnight summer camps

Overnight summer camps will stay closed during Phase 2

Entertainment and public amusement