Virginia State Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl with autism

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Azalia Berrian.

Authorities say she has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen Thursday evening on Russell Way in Afton, wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.

Authorities say she is autistic and considered to be in danger.

If you see her, or know where she could be, you’re asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.