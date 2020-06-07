Restaurant in Daleville temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

DALEVILLE, Va. – A Botetourt County restaurant is closing its doors temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Pancho Mexican Restaurant in Daleville shared a message to customers on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Tuesday. They said they will be testing all employees for the virus as well.

The employee who tested positive hasn’t worked in the past week, according to the restaurant.

The restaurant said the closure was effective starting on Tuesday. They said they will stay closed at least until all the tests are completed.

Once all employees have negative tests, they will set a date to reopen, while also having the entire restaurant professionally cleaned, disinfected and sanitized in the meantime.