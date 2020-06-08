’It’s time for change’: Church members speak out for racial justice

ROANOKE, Va. – Church members in Grandin Village spent Sunday afternoon speaking out for racial justice.

About a dozen people with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke held a demonstration.

They held up signs for cars passing by on a corner that's seen some pop-up protests this week.

Church leaders said they can't be silent anymore.

“We just think that it's time for change. We think that our country has often acted as if black lives don't matter and they do,” said Dotsy Clifton, member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke.

“We need to be more public in the way that we believe and the things that we believe and to influence our fellow citizens,” said Bob Egbert, president of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke board of directors.

This is just the beginning of an ongoing campaign for social justice. The church has partnered with Williams Memorial Baptist Church for a pledge to end racism.