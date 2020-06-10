Harvest Foundation investing $1 million to help local small businesses

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Some small businesses in Southwest Virginia now have a lot more money to help them as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville is donating $1 million to the Virginia 30 Day Fund.

The fund was started by Charlottesville resident Pete Snyder and his wife six weeks ago to help small businesses across the state.

Businesses in Martinsville and Henry County with three to 30 employees are eligible to receive money from the fund.

Money will be paid out in the form of $3,000 forgivable loans.

Businesses also have to have been open for at least a year, have a business license and be owned by a Virginia resident.

“Small businesses are really the heart and soul of our community,” said Harvest Foundation Program Officer India Brown. “They provide much more than great products, they really do build our community.”

“We can’t wait to see what direct impact we’re going to have in the weeks ahead, but we’re going to save a whole lot of jobs and a whole lot of small businesses,” said Snyder.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia 30 Day Fund had helped over 350 businesses across the state.

