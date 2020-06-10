82ºF

State health commissioner warns COVID-19 isn’t taking the summer off

Official says Virginia will only fully reopen when there is a vaccine

Jessica Jewell, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia, Health
A woman wears a protective face mask during the current coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, May 21, 2020, as she walks on Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. As pandemic lockdowns ease across the United States, millions of Americans are set to take tentative steps outdoors to celebrate Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer. But public health officials are concerned that if people congregate in crowds or engage in other risky behaviors, the long weekend could cause the coronavirus to come roaring back. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – As Virginia reopens, the state health commissioner is warning us that COVID-19 isn’t taking the summer off.

10 News spoke with Dr. Norman Oliver Wednesday morning, who said the risk of the virus is not decreasing.

Now more than ever, Oliver said people need to be cautious.

“The only way to really protect ourselves from the virus is to cut down the spread of it and you do that by wearing your mask, washing your hands and staying socially distant so even though things are opening up, please, please, please do those things,” Oliver said.

Oliver said for Virginia to fully open, we first need a vaccine. There's hope we might have one by early next year.

When a vaccine becomes available, Oliver said the health department will launch a massive campaign to immunize millions of Virginians.

