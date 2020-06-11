CVS expands COVID-19 testing in Virginia, adds six new local locations

ROANOKE, Va. – CVS has expanded its coronavirus testing in the commonwealth and has added six new locations in our region.

The company is adding 37 more testing sites, which are set to open Friday, to its original 39 that were announced in late May.

Each site will have drive-thru testing and will use self-swab tests. There will also be no out-of-pocket costs for both insured and uninsured patients.

Below is a list of the new testing sites, with local sites highlighted. To see a list of the 39 original sites, click here.

CVS Pharmacy, 43930 Farmwell Road, Ashburn, VA 20147

CVS Pharmacy, 44835 Russell Branch Parkway, Ashburn, VA 20147

CVS Pharmacy, 3919 Centerville Road, Chantilly, VA 22021

CVS Pharmacy, 3420 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911

CVS Pharmacy, 2212 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA 23324

CVS Pharmacy, 2537 Weir Road, Chester, VA 23831

CVS Pharmacy, 629 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

CVS Pharmacy, 817 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

CVS Pharmacy, 306 W Atlantic Avenue, Emporia, VA 23847

CVS Pharmacy, 11003 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030

CVS Pharmacy, 12734 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax, VA 22022

CVS Pharmacy, 6637-6655 Arlington Boulevard, Falls Church, VA 22042

CVS Pharmacy, 10701 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 780 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

CVS Pharmacy, 1100 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

CVS Pharmacy, 12410 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23233

CVS Pharmacy, 2259 Langhorn Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

CVS Pharmacy, 7500 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20111

CVS Pharmacy, 2725 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA 24112

CVS Pharmacy, 8185 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23222

CVS Pharmacy, 151 Pike View Drive, Midlothian, VA 23113

CVS Pharmacy, 11127 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601

CVS Pharmacy, 471 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502

CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

CVS Pharmacy, 3909 Challenger Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24012

CVS Pharmacy, 970 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

CVS Pharmacy, 9501 Woodman Road, Richmond, VA 23228

CVS Pharmacy, 8900 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23229

CVS Pharmacy, 4715 Walmsley Road, Richmond, VA 23234

CVS Pharmacy, 7590 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228

CVS Pharmacy, 1235 West Broad Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980

CVS Pharmacy, 1920 Senseny Road, Winchester, VA 22602

CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Tacketts Mill Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192

CVS Pharmacy, 12890 Touchstone Circle, Woodbridge, VA 22192

CVS Pharmacy, 840 Berryville Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601

CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

CVS Pharmacy, 4432 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692

Before your visit, you must register in advance online.