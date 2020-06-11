CVS expands COVID-19 testing in Virginia, adds six new local locations
ROANOKE, Va. – CVS has expanded its coronavirus testing in the commonwealth and has added six new locations in our region.
The company is adding 37 more testing sites, which are set to open Friday, to its original 39 that were announced in late May.
Each site will have drive-thru testing and will use self-swab tests. There will also be no out-of-pocket costs for both insured and uninsured patients.
Below is a list of the new testing sites, with local sites highlighted. To see a list of the 39 original sites, click here.
- CVS Pharmacy, 43930 Farmwell Road, Ashburn, VA 20147
- CVS Pharmacy, 44835 Russell Branch Parkway, Ashburn, VA 20147
- CVS Pharmacy, 3919 Centerville Road, Chantilly, VA 22021
- CVS Pharmacy, 3420 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911
- CVS Pharmacy, 2212 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA 23324
- CVS Pharmacy, 2537 Weir Road, Chester, VA 23831
- CVS Pharmacy, 629 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
- CVS Pharmacy, 817 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
- CVS Pharmacy, 306 W Atlantic Avenue, Emporia, VA 23847
- CVS Pharmacy, 11003 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
- CVS Pharmacy, 12734 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax, VA 22022
- CVS Pharmacy, 6637-6655 Arlington Boulevard, Falls Church, VA 22042
- CVS Pharmacy, 10701 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 780 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
- CVS Pharmacy, 1100 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
- CVS Pharmacy, 12410 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23233
- CVS Pharmacy, 2259 Langhorn Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501
- CVS Pharmacy, 7500 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20111
- CVS Pharmacy, 2725 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA 24112
- CVS Pharmacy, 8185 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23222
- CVS Pharmacy, 151 Pike View Drive, Midlothian, VA 23113
- CVS Pharmacy, 11127 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601
- CVS Pharmacy, 471 N. Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502
- CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
- CVS Pharmacy, 3909 Challenger Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24012
- CVS Pharmacy, 970 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
- CVS Pharmacy, 9501 Woodman Road, Richmond, VA 23228
- CVS Pharmacy, 8900 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23229
- CVS Pharmacy, 4715 Walmsley Road, Richmond, VA 23234
- CVS Pharmacy, 7590 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA 23228
- CVS Pharmacy, 1235 West Broad Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980
- CVS Pharmacy, 1920 Senseny Road, Winchester, VA 22602
- CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Tacketts Mill Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192
- CVS Pharmacy, 12890 Touchstone Circle, Woodbridge, VA 22192
- CVS Pharmacy, 840 Berryville Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
- CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
- CVS Pharmacy, 4432 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692
Before your visit, you must register in advance online.
