Bob Good wins GOP nomination for 5th District Congressional seat

CAMBPELL COUNTY, Va. – Central Virginia will have a new representative in Congress.

Challenger Bob Good knocked off incumbent 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman in the district’s convention on Saturday. Good told his supporters shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday that he defeated Riggleman 58 percent to 42 percent.

“We look forward to making the 5th District bright red again, as this is a strong conservative district,” Good told supporters in his victory speech.

The win did not come without controversy. Good’s nomination was decided by a delegate system, in which more than 3,500 representatives from across the district cast ballots for their home areas. In a tweet, Riggleman claims there may have been irregularities in the voting process.

Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it. @VA_GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time. — Denver Riggleman (@Denver4VA) June 14, 2020

Good dismissed Riggleman’s allegations in his victory speech.

“That’s what losers say," Good said. "I worked in college athletics for 15 years. It was always the losing coach who complained about the referee.”

Good’s Democratic opponent will be decided in a primary June 23. The candidates on the other side are Roger Dean Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Clair Russo and Cameron Webb.