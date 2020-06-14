Delegates select GOP Fifth Congressional District nominee at drive-through convention

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Fifth Congressional District will likely know its Republican nominee on November’s ballot by the end of the weekend.

Delegates chose between incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman and former Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good during a drive-through convention at Tree of Life Ministries on Saturday. The conventions are normally conducted in person, but the district switched to a drive-through model due to COVID-19.

The district stretches through Central Virginia from Danville up to Fauquier County. The majority of delegates —approximately 550 — are from Campbell County. Voting concludes at 7 p.m.

It has been a fierce competition between Riggleman and Good leading up to the convention. However, Fifth Congressional District Republican Chairman Marvin Adams believes the party will unite no matter which candidate wins.

“People get very emotionally involved," Adams said. "I think in reality, we’ll work hard with all of these people, we will come together, we will have a really great contest against our Democratic opponent, and we will win.”

Adams confirmed that Good did not turn in a piece of paperwork required to place his name on the November ballot in time. However, he claims Good turned it in within a ten-day grace period, and that Good’s tardiness will not be an issue if he wins the nomination.

Good was present outside of the convention, but refused to talk to reporters.

10 News attempted to contact Rep. Riggleman, but has not received a response.

This is a developing story. Check back later on for results of the convention.