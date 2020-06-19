Which Virginia nursing homes have coronavirus outbreaks? Check the full list

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Friday, the Virginia Department of Health became more transparent about coronavirus cases within nursing homes, assisted living and multi-care facilities.

The data reported below is from the Virginia Outbreak Surveillance System (VOSS) and the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS).

VDH reports that as of June 19, there are at total of 230 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

The chart, which organizes facilities by county or city, can be sorted to view either all outbreaks, or just one of three specific categories.

Outbreak in Progress - this means there are two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness, with onset dates within one incubation period, which is 14 days.

Pending Closure - this means 28 days have passed without a documented new case and the outbreak has not yet been closed in VOSS

Outbreak Closed - Outbreaks are typically closed when two incubation periods have passed without onset of new illness

If fewer than five cases or between 0 and 5 deaths are associated with a facility, the counts will be represented by an asterisk (*) in order to preserve patient anonymity, according to VDH.