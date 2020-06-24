Virginia state trooper posts ‘thank you’ to man after impromptu car ride

LOW MOOR, Va. – A Virginia state trooper’s Facebook post is getting a lot of attention after a unique day on the job.

The interaction between a white trooper and a Black man is getting a lot of positive attention.

First Sergeant Anthony Nicely took to social media this week when he stopped on the side of the interstate in Alleghany County to help a man waiting for a ride.

Come to find out, that man’s daughter got held up at work and he didn’t have a way back to West Virginia.

Nicely drove Darren Scott back home.

Hours later in a Facebook post, Nicely thanked Scott for the fruitful car conversation and looking beyond the police badge to see a man who just wanted to help.

The two were able to reconnect on Facebook.

“I thought about our conversations and really appreciated him for what he taught me in that 30 minute ride about work ethic and family and what you need to do in life and I just kind of wanted to thank him for it after I marinated on it a little bit,” said Nicely.

Thousands have responded to the post, hoping to see more similar interactions.