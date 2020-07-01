Roanoke police asking for help finding man they set 5 dumpster fires

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding the man they believe set multiple dumpster fires last week.

The man pictured above, who authorities describe as someone of medium build and about 6 feet tall, was seen driving a white Hyundai Elantra that’s at least a model year 2011.

The fires were set on the morning of June 26 in the southeast area of the city.

Anyone with information about these fires or who this man is is asked to call either the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-853-2795 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.