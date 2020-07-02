Child found wandering in Amherst County, deputies looking for parents

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County deputies are looking for the parents of this child.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says he was found walking on Izaak Walton Road in the area of Tanglewood Drive Wednesday.

Since the time of the call, deputies have been unable to determine the child’s name and have attempted to make contact at over 100 residences in the immediate area to find the child’s parents.

The child is a white male, approximately 6 years old, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

The child seems to be in good health and is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

If you recognize this child please call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.