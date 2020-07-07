Roanoke City and County Public Schools offer survey for parents about upcoming year

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents have a chance to let their voices be heard regarding the upcoming school year.

Roanoke City and County Public Schools are looking for feedback on what parents want next school year to look like.

Both school divisions have online surveys asking questions about topics like transportation and online learning.

The deadline to complete both surveys is Tuesday.

Roanoke County school officials will also be calling parents for feedback as well.

