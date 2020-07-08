Roanoke County Fire and Rescue chief touts no employees infected on the job

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – At Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, the day starts with COVID-19 conversations and ends with them.

The chief shared that approach with members of the Kiwanis Club on Wednesday.

In a Zoom meeting, Chief Steve Simon said first responders are working hard to protect the community from COVID-19 while also responding to fires, water rescues and medical emergencies.

“I am very, very proud to say not one employee from Roanoke County, police, fire and rescue, or sheriff have been infected by the job. Now, we have had some exposures that they’ve got off the job that they’ve had to be quarantined, but our people treat this thing very seriously,” said Simon.

Chief Simon said the county has increased its social media and online presence in an effort to continue interacting with the public.