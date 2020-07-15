Salem school board unanimously approves hybrid reopening plan

SALEM, Va. – We now know what the school year will look like for students and families in Salem.

The Salem School Board unanimously approved a reopening plan on Tuesday night that features a “scalable approach” so that school leaders can adjust the plan based on what happens with the COVID pandemic.

The approved plan features in-person instruction five days a week for students in preschool-2nd grade. Students in 3rd through 12th grade will go to school in person two days a week, and engage in online learning for the other three days.

School leaders said the plan provides flexibility to adjust if conditions or official guidance changes. For example, the plan could be scaled to a scenario where students in grades Pre-K-2 attend school two days a week, students in grades 3-5 attend school one day a week, and students in grades 6-12 attend school two days a week.

All students (K-12) will receive their own Chromebooks to help with the online portion of their education.

School leaders said the goal, just like any division, is to get back to 100% in-person instruction.

All parents still have the option to choose 100% remote learning for their child if they desire.

Students will be required to wear masks when necessary, including on the bus.

There are about 4,000 students in Salem schools, which are scheduled to open on Aug. 31.