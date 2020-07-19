Fairfax Co. Police Chief, two others injured in church stabbing

CHANTILLY, Va. – Fairfax County’s police chief was injured Saturday while subduing a suspect who stabbed two people at a church in Chantilly, Virginia, according to a report from NBC Washington.

The suspect drove an SUV right up to the front entrance of Grace Covenant Church at 4600 Brookfield Corporate Drive and ran inside before the alleged attack, police said.

A witness told NBC Washington a man walked into a Bible study class at the church and stabbed the pastor leading the class.

Police Chief Ed Roessler, who was at the class, and another person intervened and disarmed the suspect, police said. They were injured during the scuffle, but are expected to be OK.

The two people stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening,” Grace Covenant Pastor Brett Fuller said in a statement. “Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time.”

Police have not released any information about the suspect.