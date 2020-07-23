73ºF

Local News

Cave Spring High School renovation nearly complete

Move-in could happen in next few days

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

A construction workers walks on the roof of Cave Spring High School Wednesday. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-year, multi-million dollar project to renovate Cave Spring High School is just about finished.

Work was still on schedule at the high school Wednesday in Roanoke County despite being halted earlier this year when some workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Move-in could start as early as the end of the week according to the school district’s spokesperson.

As 10 News has reported, the county spent $43 million on the school, focusing on safety and creating a 21st century building.

