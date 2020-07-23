Cave Spring High School renovation nearly complete

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-year, multi-million dollar project to renovate Cave Spring High School is just about finished.

Work was still on schedule at the high school Wednesday in Roanoke County despite being halted earlier this year when some workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Move-in could start as early as the end of the week according to the school district’s spokesperson.

As 10 News has reported, the county spent $43 million on the school, focusing on safety and creating a 21st century building.