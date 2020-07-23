78ºF

Ford Motor Company donates 20,000 face shields, masks to Wytheville first responders

Donations will be distributed from 1919 Ford Model T fire engine

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Some local first responders will have extra personal protective equipment thanks to a recent donation.

Ford Motor Company donated face masks and face shields to the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department.

The department plans to share the 18,000 face masks and 2,000 face shields with other first responders and public safety agencies in Wythe County.

The department thanked Troy Design Mfg. and the UAW along with Ford Motor Company.

The Virginia State Police, Wytheville Police Department and Wythe County Community Hospital are among the agencies who will be receiving donations.

